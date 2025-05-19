If Shankar Sharma had ₹100 now, 70% won't go to equity. Here's why
Ram Sahgal 10 min read 19 May 2025, 05:40 AM IST
SummaryWhat drives the markets in the ultimate reckoning are earnings, and not flows, says Sharma, who expects the market returns to remain unimpressive after five years of a bull run due to a slowdown in government capex and a single-digit nominal economic growth.
The 15% recovery in the markets from 10-month lows of 21,743.65 on 7 April through the 25,000 levels now is at best a pullback rally, and not a reversal of the bearish trend that commenced in October last year, says veteran investor Shankar Sharma, citing slowing earnings growth.
