Markets with Bertie: When charts charm and tourists alarm

Bertie likes to see data in charts, and ever since a pair of reading glasses made his nose their home, he has liked them even more. But having seen pictorial depictions of data for a long time, he also knows the shenanigans that their creators can be up to. One common trick is to take a recent trend and extrapolate it over forthcoming decades to seduce the unsuspecting reader into believing the massive potential that this trend promises. Bertie calls them the ‘happily, ever after’ charts. The unsaid pitch is that it is totally fine to pay through your nose today for such a powerful multi-year trend. Generally, the said payment has to be made to the creator of the chart. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Happily ever after In the halcyon days of 2006-2007, India’s fixed capital formation was pictured thus. In the middle of last decade, it was financialization of savings; a fancy word for people buying more of financial assets rather than physical assets like gold and property. At a recent mega equity conference, Bertie saw another ‘happily-ever-after’ depicting the share of capital market investments in household savings.

It implied that a 'tsunami' of domestic money was about to be systematically unleashed into the equity markets and there was no reason to nit-pick about trivial things like valuations. When Bertie regurgitated this to an old-timer, he smiled. "Do you know the share of capital markets in household savings in the mid-nineties was much higher than it is today? We all know how that ended." Now Bertie is confused about whether it will be happily, ever after, or an eventual, painful, mean reversion. Guess there is only one way to find out.

Gross and Net Celebrating the monthly SIP number that shows the amount of money being invested in the Indian equity markets via monthly retail contributions has now become a regular TV event. That the number has been breaking records every month adds fuel to the rejoicing. Bertie was poking his old friend JP who heads sales at a large mutual fund about this and implying that his main role nowadays was to just get out of the way. JP protested. “You guys just look at the gross SIP number and go on TV. See the net number. It’s nowhere close to the gross number and not rising that fast either."

“Wow! That I did not know. What could be the reason?’ Bertie probed. “Arre, people are redeeming their SIPs and investing the money in this barrage of new fund offerings" he said. “And you know what. We are partly to blame as we are pushing it. Everyone wants a headline with a big NFO collection number." Bertie made some sympathetic noises. “So, you guys either rejoice the gross SIP number or the NFO collections. Not both," he said sharply. “And try getting away from your Bloomberg screen for a change and do some sales. You will know!" The ribbing had clearly touched a nerve.

Cross-border linkages Bertie recently learnt that in 2023, Bangladeshis were the largest group of foreign tourists to visit India, accounting for over 20% of tourist arrivals. This, of course, was the official number and before the turmoil began there. Bertie felt disappointed that his homeland that had so much tourism potential could not attract a more globally diversified group of travellers. He despondently mentioned this at a sit-down dinner when a doctor responded from across the table. “From Bangladesh, it is mostly medical tourism, my friend. Almost 80%! Treatment in Kolkata and back."

Bertie had filed that information somewhere in his brain and it popped out in his recent meeting with a listed hospital company. The CEO complimented Bertie on his ‘on the ground’ knowledge before admitting that their eastern region hospitals had seen a significant impact on revenue due to the lack of foreign patients. “I do not think we have seen the end of it yet," he continued. “And it’s not just hospitals. It will affect Durga puja shopping, hotels and our goods exports too." Bertie nodded sagely, trying to find empty pigeonholes in his brain to file this information. "We do not fully appreciate the formal and informal linkages between the two countries." the CEO said. “Maybe not the large listed companies, but small businesses in the region will definitely feel it." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}