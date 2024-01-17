Markets expect rate cuts soon. Central banks say not so fast.

Perhaps a more comparable period is 1990-91, when borrowing costs were also very high as a result of an earlier bout of commodity-driven inflation, and came down fast to a level close to the historical average. Back then, though, central bankers had kept policy tight for almost a decade after runaway inflation had been vanquished. They were haunted by the specter of former Fed chairman Arthur Burns, who is accused of having cut rates prematurely in the 1970s, leading to a second inflation peak in 1980. The monetary shift in the 1990s only happened after Western economies started sliding toward a recession that led to a big jump in unemployment.