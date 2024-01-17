Markets expect rate cuts soon. Central banks say not so fast.

There may be a middle ground between blindly trusting central bankers’ interest-rate guidance and disregarding it completely.
On Tuesday, stocks fell, Treasury yields jumped and the U.S. dollar rose against other currencies after Federal Reserve Gov. Christopher Waller warned that any lowering of interest rates this year will need to be “carefully calibrated and not rushed." Though he is a well-known hawk, many other officials have also recently suggested that investors may be expecting borrowing costs to come down too far and too fast. European Central Bank rate setters made the same point at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week, including chief economist Philip Lane.
To be sure, Waller’s comments still suggest that monetary policy stands a good chance of being loosened this year. But markets have priced in a lot of stimulus over the past few months, and failed to heed calls for caution.
Even after Tuesday’s reaction, forward rates on overnight indexed swaps—derivatives that act as a gauge of where investors expect interest rates to be—point to six quarter-percentage-point cuts from the ECB, and between six and seven from the Fed, despite its latest “dot plot" only implying three.
Similarly, an analysis of federal-funds futures by CME Group suggests that investors, after Tuesday, saw a 63% chance that the Fed would lower borrowing costs in March, and a high probability that it would do the same at every monetary-policy meeting after that. Expectations were even more aggressive on Monday, but this is still a lot.
That hasn’t stopped Wall Street brokers from jumping on this bandwagon. Last week, Britain’s Barclays brought forward its call for the first Fed cut to March. Goldman Sachs chief economist Jan Hatzius has long championed this bet, and thinks the ECB and the Bank of England will be as dovish as markets currently assume, if not more so. In a note to clients Tuesday, however, he acknowledged that Waller’s speech increases the risk of these forecasts proving wrong.
Of course, rate setters may simply be leaning against market narratives. They often do this because financial conditions shift based on expectations. Bond yields have already fallen a lot, delivering much of the monetary stimulus ahead of time.
The expected speed of cuts isn’t historically unprecedented. There would also be justification for it. Inflation has proven to be mostly driven by commodity prices and supply-chain disruptions. The economy has shown signs of slowing, especially in the eurozone, where data keeps pointing to activity doing worse in the final quarter of 2023 than the ECB’s latest forecasts predicted. If the Fed starts easing, it is hard to imagine officials across the Atlantic not following suit.
Nevertheless, most recent cases in which central banks have delivered 1.75 percentage points of cuts within a nine-month span have involved some form of financial panic. The Fed, for example, did this during the Covid-19 crisis, the 2008 crash and the aftermath of the dot-com bubble.
Perhaps a more comparable period is 1990-91, when borrowing costs were also very high as a result of an earlier bout of commodity-driven inflation, and came down fast to a level close to the historical average. Back then, though, central bankers had kept policy tight for almost a decade after runaway inflation had been vanquished. They were haunted by the specter of former Fed chairman Arthur Burns, who is accused of having cut rates prematurely in the 1970s, leading to a second inflation peak in 1980. The monetary shift in the 1990s only happened after Western economies started sliding toward a recession that led to a big jump in unemployment.
Today, stocks aren’t pricing in a recession, and labor markets remain resilient. Meanwhile, new geopolitical tensions in the Red Sea and the latest official data have cast doubt on how easy the “last mile" of the inflation battle will be.
If the past three years have brought any lessons, it’s that wading through macroeconomic data is often less important than taking central bankers’ personal incentives into account. Back in 2021, they didn’t want to be Jean-Claude Trichet, who unnecessarily raised rates during the 2011 European debt crisis. In 2024, they may prioritize avoiding the fate of Burns.
