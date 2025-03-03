Markets
Nightmare on Dalal Street: Answering your questions
Mayur Bhalerao , Niti Kiran 6 min read 03 Mar 2025, 05:30 AM IST
SummaryMost retail investors today joined the market in recent years, but the current downturn is giving seasoned investors the chills, too. Is it time to pack for a long winter, or is respite in sight? Mint spoke to experts to piece together your go-to guide on the biggest nightmare of all investors.
India’s share markets are reeling from a significant sell-off, just completing a disastrous week and the fifth straight month of free fall. The decline is fuelled by global headwinds and a palpable sense of investor panic. While the Indian economy saw a rebound in the December quarter, it’s still the second-slowest growth in two years. Could the growth recovery be fragile? Will foreign investors return? Should newbie investors stay put? Above all, is this a temporary dip, or the start of a prolonged bear market?
