Nightmare on Dalal Street: Answering your questions

This downturn is a novel experience for nearly 70% of retail investors, who entered the market in the last three to four years. While domestic investors have largely continued to invest despite sustained foreign selling (see chart 4), a sense of unease is growing. Fewer new retail investors are signing up now, with the BSE adding 18 million accounts in the last five months, against 22 million accounts in the five months to September 2024. “If we remove greed and fear from our decision-making, we don’t get nightmares," Bhamre said. “...Small investors shouldn’t lose faith in the markets and withdraw funds when it’s actually time to invest."