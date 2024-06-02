Markets
Markets likely to open higher as exit polls signal sweep for NDA
Ram Sahgal , Dipti Sharma 5 min read 02 Jun 2024, 03:58 PM IST
Summary
- The Nifty is likely to open 2.5-3% higher on Monday after exit polls signalled a clear mandate for the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha election
- Foreign institutional investors and proprietary traders, however, might be left scurrying to cover their short positions that are hedges
MUMBAI : India’s benchmark Nifty index may open higher by 2.5-3% on Monday, with exit polls predicting a sweeping victory for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance in the just-concluded national election.
