Proprietary traders and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) raised significant bearish bets in index derivatives on Friday, indicating that stock markets may open the last trading week of 2025 on a cautious note.
Markets likely to stay cautious in final trading week of 2025
SummaryNifty likely to trend within a 25800-26200 short- term range with a bearish bias amid thin volumes, as high frequency traders and foreign portfolio investors pile up bearish bets. Trading volumes generally thin during the year-end with most investors away on holiday.
Proprietary traders and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) raised significant bearish bets in index derivatives on Friday, indicating that stock markets may open the last trading week of 2025 on a cautious note.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More