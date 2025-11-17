With stock picks shrinking, fund-laden MFs turn to IPOs
Srushti Vaidya 7 min read 17 Nov 2025, 05:40 am IST
Summary
Mutual funds are increasingly investing in IPOs, with a 38% rise in investments this year. The shift is driven by sluggish secondary markets and a desire for better returns, despite high valuations. Concerns arise over MFs exiting investments shortly after IPOs, questioning their long-term strategy.
The recent uproar over mutual funds investing in Lenskart’s IPO despite lofty valuations grabbed attention, but it is hardly an isolated case. Most mutual fund houses had participated in the IPO, and their investors took to social media questioning the rationale to invest in a firm with a steep valuation of 260x.
