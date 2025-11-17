With stock picks shrinking, fund-laden MFs turn to IPOs

“Because of the continuing flows, the size of many funds have become larger than what they can absorb and in such situations it becomes difficult to allocate in the open market without impacting the prices," said George Thomas, fund manager at Quantum Mutual Fund. In such cases, mutual funds might prefer the IPO route because it allows them to deploy a sizable amount without facing liquidity constraints, Thomas added. Quantum MF's house view is to avoid investing in IPOs as most leave little room for any equity investor to make money in the long term.