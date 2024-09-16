‘Markets have priced in most of the good news’

The Nifty has rallied 16% year-to-date (YTD), but significant gains from here on could be unlikely over the next 12 months, with most of the good news, be it on economic growth, falling inflation and potential interest rate cuts already priced in, believes R. Venkataraman, chairman of IIFL Securities. Low crude oil prices would favour oil marketing companies (OMCs) while rate cuts could support non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) but with the capex cycle yet to pick up, he advises caution on capital goods firms. Edited excerpts: