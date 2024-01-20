Interim Budget 2024: Markets prize macro stability and fiscal consolidation
Summary
- Investors confident that macro stability will continue
- Markets may react negatively if govt does not stick to fiscal glide path
The strong move up in the markets after the state elections reflects investor confidence in India’s macroeconomic stability, said Ashish Gupta, chief investment officer at Axis Mutual Fund. In a recent conversation with Mint’s Ravi Krishnan, Gupta, who manages assets worth ₹2.27 trillion, emphasised that the biggest thing to monitor in the upcoming interim budget is the government's commitment to its fiscal consolidation plans.