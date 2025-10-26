Markets pin hope on RBI as rupee defence, festive flush strain liquidity
RBI's actions are needed as benefits from the cut in cash reserve ratio—the percentage of a bank’s total deposits that must be kept with the RBI in cash—earlier this year, with two tranches of ₹62,500 crore each released already, have largely been offset by heavy outflows of rupee liquidity.
Mumbai: Liquidity in India’s banking system has turned negative for the first time in a month, as the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) dollar sales to defend the rupee and higher cash withdrawals during the festive season drained funds from the market. The central bank could step in soon to ease the crunch, likely through open market operation (OMO) bond purchases or forex buy/sell swaps, market participants told Mint.