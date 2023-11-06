Markets rise for 3rd day on global cues
The Nifty and Sensex gained nine-tenths of a per cent each at 19,411.75 and 64,958.69 while the Nifty small cap 250 jumped 1.07% to 12,384.35, and the Nifty Midcap 150 rose by 0.9% to 14,953.75.
Mumbai: Benchmark Indian indices rose for the third straight session on retail and DII buying, buoyed by falling US treasury yields and the dollar, which have ignited a risk-on sentiment again in global financial markets, what some analysts say could be the start of an early Santa Claus rally. The key risk to the rebound from lows is a widening of the West Asia conflict, which could upend the global markets rally, say market veterans.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started