Depth Indian markets offer to FPIs is hard to ignore: Baroda BNP Paribas MF’s Sanjay Chawla
Ram Sahgal 10 min read 16 Feb 2026, 05:30 am IST
After a sluggish 2025 marked by foreign portfolio investment outflows and single-digit earnings, Indian markets are hitting a turning point.
The markets have got a boost from the interim trade deal inked recently with the US, and so long as the terms of the final deal don't deviate significantly from those of the former, investor interest, including that of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), will shift to earnings growth, believes Sanjay Chawla, chief investment officer (CIO), Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund. Broader market earnings, represented by the Nifty 500, have been better than expected with a double-digit growth after several quarters of single-digit increases.
