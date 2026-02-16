Do you think the India-US trade deal will be the next trigger for the markets, alongside earnings recovery, or will investors parse the terms in March when a final deal is negotiated?

A broad consensus on the terms of the trade deal announced at the beginning of February, which appears favourable to India, has brought cheer to the equity market. This also helped calm the forex market. In the last 12 months, the rupee has been one of the worst-performing currencies. There were potentially two factors leading to the depreciation of the rupee: potential lower exports to US due to punitive tariffs making Indian exports uncompetitive, and FPI selling. One could argue that foreign flows were also impacted due to relative premium valuations to other Emerging Market (EM) countries and due to slower earnings growth.