Markets say ‘cheers’ again after a cocktail of emotions in past week
Indian stock markets regained their composure after a period of volatility, with a significant rise in the share of stocks that traded in positive territory. This came after a whirlwind of emotions that gripped investors in the lead-up to and the aftermath of the election results last week.
With a surge in investor confidence, stocks too are turning pricier. Almost 18% of the BSE-listed stocks are trading in a premium range of 25% to 50% to their five-year median price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, according to a Mint analysis of 1,026 BSE-listed stocks whose data was available for five years.
This is a key metric that indicates how much investors are willing to pay for a company's future earnings. Almost 45% of the stocks are trading at an over 50% premium to their long-term median, suggesting a greater willingness to invest in anticipation of future growth.
On the near-term outlook, Abhilash Pagaria, head of Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research, expects the Nifty 50 to reach 24,000 soon, with large-cap stocks leading the charge.
“Sectors like capital goods, defence, and auto are poised for continued outperformance," Pagaria said.