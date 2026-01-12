Peak bearish bets signal turbulent week for market
Foreign investors and prop traders pump up their futures and options shorts amid rising uncertaity of US -India trade deal , falling rupee
Indian markets could turn choppier early this week with foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) raising bearish index futures bets to a record high on Friday, ahead of the US Supreme Court decision this week on the validity of President Donald Trump's tariffs. Proprietary traders have raised their bearish bets too, setting the stage for added turbulence.