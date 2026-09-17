Markets shift to rate-hike mode after US Fed's hawkish turn

Indian markets are bracing for monetary policy tightening, with expectations of a half-percentage-point repo rate hike by December strengthening after the US Federal Reserve raised rates by a quarter percentage point and signalled another hike later this year.
Markets will closely watch the 7-October Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, where the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) rate-setting panel is expected to end its almost year-long easing cycle with a 25-basis-point (bp) rate hike, according to at least five market participants. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.