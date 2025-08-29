Markets set to break out of tight range in September, futures rollover data shows
Summary
As the impact of US tariffs looms and the government steps up to offset adverse outcomes, bulls and bears are setting the stage for a massive contest.
After two months of muted movement due to tariff tensions, the stock markets are poised to break a 500-600-point range decisively on either side, according to marketwide futures rollover data after the expiry of Thursday's monthly derivatives.
