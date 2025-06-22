Markets poised for a near-term dip, crude can worsen the sentiment
Srushti Vaidya 5 min read 22 Jun 2025, 09:55 PM IST
Summary
Indian markets are poised for heightened volatility and a potential correction in the coming week, as escalating tensions between Iran and Israel weigh heavily on investor sentiment. Experts caution that a sustained rise in crude oil prices could further sour the mood.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
US President Donald Trump announced that Washington has carried out strikes on three nuclear facilities in Iran, marking a direct involvement in the campaign initiated by Israel last week to dismantle Iran's nuclear infrastructure.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story