Markets with Bertie: Blinded by soap – and tradition

With the beginning of the sell-side conference season, a suited-up Bertie found himself shunting between hotels for corporate meetings. At one of the events, representatives from one of India’s oldest consumer staples companies were describing their product innovations and extensions. They had thoughtfully carried a large hamper with samples of their wares which they were showcasing as they talked about them.

Being a visual learner, Bertie was revelling in this experience when the company representatives started talking about bathing soaps. “Good old soap. Nothing new there, right?” Bertie asked. The representatives exchanged a serious look as if to say, “Should we tell him?” Bertie sensed this and waited.

“Nothing new from us but our competitor is claiming a technological breakthrough.” Now this got Bertie interested. “Technological breakthrough in bathing soaps?” Bertie could not hide his surprise. The representatives launched into how their main competitor had substantially reduced the palm oil content in the soap, which was giving them cost and hence pricing advantage.

Bertie followed up with the logical question: “So why aren’t you guys doing it?” The awkward silence told him he had hit a raw nerve. After a pause, the representatives launched into the importance of three main characteristics of a good soap – cleaning, lathering and structuring i.e. ability to retain shape even in water. This supposed innovation, they claimed, would compromise all three and hence they were not pursuing it.

For a soap to be called Grade-1 it needed to have a certain minimum of this critical ingredient and the representatives proudly announced that unlike their competitor, all their soaps have always been Grade 1 and will remain so. As if to drive home the point, one of them picked up a soap from the hamper and showed “Grade 1 soap” written on the wrapper.

Apart from being a visual learner, Bertie is also a practitioner. In every sense of the word. So, he bought bars of the venerable soap and the pretender and put them to test by using them on alternate days.

He tried counting the soap suds and to mentally compare how clean he felt. For good measure he kept both bars in water as well but could not make out any appreciable difference on any of these parameters.

The venerable soap-maker seemed to be captivated more by its rich tradition than the reality of surging palm oil prices. It’s Bertie who is now wondering if he should tell them.

Over-borrowing or over-lending? Bertie has been reading about the woes of the micro-finance industry (MFI). The rollercoaster of MFI profitability is too intense for Bertie’s stomach so his interest in the news items is largely academic.

What confused Bertie though is that the typical headlines that accompany an MFI crisis have been missing this time. There has been no large politically motivated waiver of loans; no big natural disasters or any specific group of industries facing stress. While income growth at the bottom of the pyramid has been weak, there has not been a dramatic shift in the situation in recent months.

What caused the crisis then, wondered Bertie. It was with that question that Bertie met personnel from a bank that has a sizable MFI book. “Over-indebtedness”, said the head of credit. Bertie wasn’t sure what that really meant so he requested him to elaborate.

The executive told him about multiple lenders lending to the same borrower, which created a pyramid of borrowing to pay interest and principal of the earlier loan. In many cases, it seems, the essence of micro-finance, which is to provide credit to very small enterprises, was completely lost and all this lending and borrowing became a circular financing activity.

Bertie was having a hard time grasping this. “Isn’t there an industry body that keeps tabs on the level of individual borrowing?” he asked. The banker did not answer the question directly but instead berated the aggressive players who were chasing growth and laid the entire blame at their doorstep. “But even your bad loans numbers are no better than others,” Bertie said, still confused.

“We have never been the fifth lender to anyone,” the banker announced proudly. “Fourth and no more!” he emphasised, as if that was the equivalent of a four-foot deep pool in the MFI industry. “But if someone with limited income is having to borrow from four different lenders, shouldn’t that itself be a red flag?” Bertie was still confused. To this, the slightly enraged credit-head delivered a platitude: “We have followed all the rules and regulations.”

Bertie realised that the real problem wasn’t over-borrowing, it was over-lending. Industry bodies and credit bureaus are touted as game-changers that will make retail lending safe, but what will continue to make it risky is the age-old cycle of greed and fear.