Markets with Bertie: Paracetamol or chalk powder?

Much to the annoyance of his missus, Bertie still buys things in physical shops. She has tried to impress the merits of online shopping on him but Bertie still prefers to go out, cloth bag in hand. It is probably the earthy fund manager in him who wants to interact with merchants and fellow shoppers that makes him do this. That he can pass these expeditions off as channel-checks is a bonus.

Last week, Bertie found himself at the local chemist shop with a list of drugs. Nothing serious; the usual mix of pain-relievers, multi-vitamins and antacids that make up the medicine cabinet in any home. Proponents of online shopping underestimate the joy of handing over a handwritten piece of paper to the man behind the counter and then looking around the shelves to see what’s new. Bertie was thus inspecting a bottle of ‘Ayurvedic Ozempic’ when the pharmacist asked “You want specifically this?". Bertie did not understand the question—isn’t that the point of making a list?

“I can give you a different brand for the same medicine. Is that ok?’ the chemist clarified. Bertie thought about it for a moment and shrugged. These were everyday medicines; as long as they did the job, Bertie wasn’t fussed about the logo on the strip. At check-out, the chemist proudly announced that he had saved Bertie almost 10% of his total bill by substituting the drugs and as if to say, we can compete with the online guys, offered another 10% discount.

The following day Bertie was narrating these channel-check insights to a pharma analyst who explained the concept of trade generics; drugs that are marketed to distributors instead of doctors, that apart from being cheaper, fetch the chemist a much bigger trade margin. “Despite the discounts, the chemist made more money on the bill than what he would have, had he given you the exact medicines you asked for." Bertie got a lower price; chemist made a better margin—that seemed like a win-win. Bertie said as much to the analyst. “Yes" he said “the only issue is that we have no way of ensuring that it is paracetamol you are swallowing and not chalk powder." The logo, Bertie now understands, is not just artwork on the packaging.

The consumer and the investor

It was a week of shopping expeditions for Bertie. Even as a consumer, the man has a contrarian streak in him which is why he loves shopping in the weeks after Diwali when the consensus crowd has abandoned the malls. When it comes to shopping, Bertie is a man of strong likes and dislikes but as an investor, he prides himself at trying everything new and trendy. That includes pineapple-topped pizza and ripped jeans. In an otherwise deserted mall, Bertie noticed a small crowd inside a fast-fashion store. The chain has been a darling of growth investors who have rewarded the stock with triple-digit earnings multiple. Bertie, the consumer, could not care less about fast fashion but Bertie, the investor, was deeply interested and grabbed the opportunity of doing some more channel checks.

The first thing he noticed was the queue outside women’s trial room – on a Wednesday evening. He ambled to the men’s section and cursorily inspected a couple of T-shirts. They were of passable quality, he had to grudgingly admit, especially for ₹300. Many had funky prints including images of cracked-open skulls, marijuana leaves and bolts of lightning originating from inside a tub of ice-cream—themes that must be trending with Gen Z, Bertie assumed. Some even had a motivational quote. Bertie chose a plain white one and joined the checkout queue. After all, what’s a channel check without a purchase receipt.

Back home, he realized that the T-shirt was plain only in the front. At the back, there was a picture of what Bertie thought was Hulk Hogan in a vest with the words “Thanks but no thanks" emblazoned in red. Bertie cringed and promised himself that he wouldn’t be found dead in it. But he revisited the growth numbers of the fast fashion chain in question to remind himself that they remained the only bright spot in an otherwise flaccid consumption environment. It’s at times like these that the channel-checking Bertie the consumer defers to the data-biased Bertie the investor. He is aware that for the one India that Bertie is a native of, there are many that he is a foreigner in.

Bertie is a Mumbai-based fund manager whose compliance department wishes him to cough twice before speaking and then decide not to say it after all.