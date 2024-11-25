Markets with Bertie: Paracetamol or chalk powder?

The following day Bertie was narrating these channel-check insights to a pharma analyst who explained the concept of trade generics; drugs that are marketed to distributors instead of doctors, that apart from being cheaper, fetch the chemist a much bigger trade margin. “Despite the discounts, the chemist made more money on the bill than what he would have, had he given you the exact medicines you asked for." Bertie got a lower price; chemist made a better margin—that seemed like a win-win. Bertie said as much to the analyst. “Yes" he said “the only issue is that we have no way of ensuring that it is paracetamol you are swallowing and not chalk powder." The logo, Bertie now understands, is not just artwork on the packaging.