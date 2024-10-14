This time it’s different
Summary
- With election season in full swing in Maharashtra, Bertie noticed that political advertisements have almost monopolised the billboard real estate.
Market old-timers have a saying—When the Fed brakes, someone goes through the window. Large rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve have historically caused some indebted emerging market, a reckless corporate or a Ponzi asset class to go belly-up. As Bertie settled into the well-worn chair at his Fat Cats Club watching the S&P climb to a new high, he recollected that line.