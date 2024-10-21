Markets with Bertie: Tightening impulses
Summary
- A surprised Bertie sat down to be educated about India’s waning fiscal and monetary impulses, which is a fancy way of saying fiscal and monetary conditions were not supporting economic growth.
Last week, Bertie sat through another India presentation by an international research house. The tone of the discourse was cautious and Bertie was waiting for the worn-out chart that would show how expensive the Indian markets are compared to its peers. Just as classical singers end their concerts by singing Raag Bhairavi, bearish presentations about India end with that slide. As that chart came up on screen, Bertie half rose from his seat only to be told by the strategist that there is more.