Markets with Bertie: Tightening impulses

Last week, Bertie sat through another India presentation by an international research house. The tone of the discourse was cautious and Bertie was waiting for the worn-out chart that would show how expensive the Indian markets are compared to its peers. Just as classical singers end their concerts by singing Raag Bhairavi, bearish presentations about India end with that slide. As that chart came up on screen, Bertie half rose from his seat only to be told by the strategist that there is more.

A surprised Bertie sat down to be educated about India’s waning fiscal and monetary impulses, which is a fancy way of saying fiscal and monetary conditions were not supporting economic growth. As evidence, he was shown India’s shrinking fiscal deficit and recent cool-off in credit growth. This, Bertie was told, would cause economic growth to wither and markets would follow.

This makes sense in theory but Bertie thinks of himself as a practitioner. He knows that India’s fiscal deficit has been shrinking for over three years now and in that period, the market has done swimmingly well thanks to the re-orientation of government spends from subsidies to capital expenditure. As for credit growth, Bertie thinks that the aforesaid cool-off is healthy as it curbs excesses that were building up in some lending portfolios. While chomping on imported cookies in their swanky office, the famous Yogi Berra line came to him. “In theory there is no difference between theory and practice, in practice there is."

TOP Inflation

In order to cleanse his palette of the cookie aftertaste, Bertie marched to his favourite roadside dosa shop. The head chef at the establishment is generically called Anna and Bertie thinks of him as a true practitioner. He is always mesmerised by Anna’s ambidexterity with the batter and spatula even in the stifling heat of the kiln-like coal stove. And all this while taking orders, doing the mental invoice math and occasionally hurling the choicest at his underlings.

“Mysore Masala?" Anna asked knowing that was Bertie’s usual. Bertie nodded and for the next ten minutes forgot about fiscal and monetary impulses while satiating the most basic human one. As he scanned the QR code to pay, Anna in an uncharacteristically low voice said “Sixty, sir". He may not have been taught the concepts, but Anna perfectly understands the competitive dynamics of his micro-market and price elasticity of demand. That makes him reluctant to increase prices which is why the steep 20% hike surprised Bertie. When asked the reason, Anna sounded resigned, “Kabhi kanda, kabhi batata, kabhi tomato. Kya karega sir?" (Sometimes onion, sometimes potato, sometimes tomato, what do I do?)

Also read | In charts: Volatile vegetables are making inflation bitter

Tomato, onion and potato (TOP) inflation is the new term that has entered economists’ lexicon. One of the big reasons for inflation staying sticky has been vegetable prices with TOP being a large contributor. What compounds the problem is that monetary policy can do little to influence fruits and vegetable prices. Extreme weather events coupled with inadequate supply-chain capabilities are regularly causing these wild fluctuations. High food inflation hurts household consumption, more so at the bottom of the economic pyramid. That risk, thinks Bertie, would have made a good slide in the strategist’s presentation.

Who’s your exit?

Few of Bertie’s batchmates have ascended to the corner offices of various private equity firms. In the last few years when the private markets were all the rage and their poor public cousins were lying limp, Bertie had been relegated by this crowd to an occasional festive or birthday message. This year though, he has been invited to three Diwali poker parties; a game that Bertie could not care less for.

One such ‘batchie’ sought Bertie’s time last week. Bertie had some idea what this was for as, of late, he had been part of a few such conversations. The chat starts with some small talk before the private equity man or his associate describes a company they are evaluating. They outline the growth prospects, the profitability and the uniqueness of whatever business they are talking about. Eventually, the main question is popped–“Two years hence, if X is the profit of this company, how much will you, as a public market guy, pay for it?"

Also read | Markets with Bertie: This time it’s different

Truth be told, given the fickleness of markets, there is no way of answering this question. But Bertie played along talking about market multiple, peer comparison and a prudent discount. He may not attend them but Bertie likes to be invited to poker parties. Towards the end of the conversation, Bertie asked why, after all these years, his opinion was suddenly being sought. The PE man paused for a moment before saying “Aren’t you seeing the IPO market? You are our exit, my friend." He laughed at his own pithy line and Bertie laughed along but for an entirely different reason.

Bertie is a Mumbai-based fund manager whose compliance department wishes him to cough twice before speaking and then decide not to say it after all.