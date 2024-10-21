Markets with Bertie: Tightening impulses

This makes sense in theory but Bertie thinks of himself as a practitioner. He knows that India’s fiscal deficit has been shrinking for over three years now and in that period, the market has done swimmingly well thanks to the re-orientation of government spends from subsidies to capital expenditure. As for credit growth, Bertie thinks that the aforesaid cool-off is healthy as it curbs excesses that were building up in some lending portfolios. While chomping on imported cookies in their swanky office, the famous Yogi Berra line came to him. “In theory there is no difference between theory and practice, in practice there is."