Maruti Suzuki India, Bajaj Auto & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India, Bajaj Auto hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 152.9(0.69%) points and Sensex was up by 492.65(0.68%) points at 27 Mar 2024 10:59:54 IST.

Bank Nifty was up by 279.25(0.6%) at 27 Mar 2024 10:44:56 IST.

In the BSE Sensex index Maruti Suzuki India, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, Ultratech Cement, Axis Bank were the top gainers while Nestle India, Wipro, were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index IDFC First Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank were the top gainers while Bank Of Baroda, were the top losers.

For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.



Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!