Maruti Suzuki India, Britannia Industries & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Maruti Suzuki India, Britannia Industries, Grasim Industries, Bharat Electronics, ICICI Bank

First Published10 Jul 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of Maruti Suzuki India, Britannia Industries, Grasim Industries, Bharat Electronics, ICICI Bank hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -56.3(-0.23%) points and Sensex was down by -375.09(-0.47%) points at 10 Jul 2024 10:12:31 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -205.3(-0.39%) at 10 Jul 2024 09:57:23 IST.
In the BSE Sensex index Maruti Suzuki India, Titan Company, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints were the top gainers while Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank Of India, HCL Technologies, Tata Steel, Ultratech Cement were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index HDFC Bank, were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, Bandhan Bank, Punjab National Bank, Federal Bank, Bank Of Baroda were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

169.70
10:12 AM | 10 JUL 2024
-2.1 (-1.22%)

Indian Oil Corporation

169.90
10:12 AM | 10 JUL 2024
-1.8 (-1.05%)

Bharat Electronics

332.90
10:12 AM | 10 JUL 2024
-1.65 (-0.49%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

293.35
10:12 AM | 10 JUL 2024
-4.1 (-1.38%)
Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Rajesh Exports

307.00
10:12 AM | 10 JUL 2024
20.5 (7.16%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

578.80
10:12 AM | 10 JUL 2024
35.65 (6.56%)

Home First Finance Company India

1,081.10
10:12 AM | 10 JUL 2024
43.55 (4.2%)

Vardhaman Textiles

525.05
10:12 AM | 10 JUL 2024
18.45 (3.64%)
