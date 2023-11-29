Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, M&M in focus on strong sales momentum, price hikes
Stock Market Today- Passenger Vehicles retails are expected to grow 6-8% YoY during the month of November largely driven by the festive season demand, as per analysts. The price hikes being taken by manufacturers from January are positive for margins and will be utilized for pushing December sales.
The festive season is likely to have propelled sales growth for passenger vehicle manufacturers as Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd and Mahindra & Mahindra ltd amongst others.
