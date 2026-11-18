(Bloomberg) -- Maryland’s state pension system is eliminating its $4 billion hedge fund portfolio after years of lackluster returns, instead ramping up bets on private credit and infrastructure.

This year, the Maryland State Retirement and Pension System, which oversees $80.6 billion, is starting to phase out its Absolute Return hedge fund portfolio, which made up 5.5% of its assets as of June 2025, according to public pension documents. It expects to complete its hedge fund exit by October 2028.

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The pension didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The Maryland pension system provides retirement and other benefits for more than 420,000 members, including state employees, teachers, police and judges.

New Mexico Public Employees Retirement Association is also considering eliminating hedge funds, recommending to its board that it bring the allocation to zero over the long term, according to Chief Investment Officer Michael Shackelford.

If approved, the measure would wind down underperforming funds without replacing them and reserve the option to hold onto higher-performing funds. Pensions & Investments reported earlier that New Mexico’s pension was considering the measure.

Other large institutional investors have been taking an opposite approach. Canada’s biggest pension aims to double hedge fund bets in the next few years, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority has also been boosting such investments.

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Maryland expected its hedge fund investments to exceed the three-month US Treasury bill by 4%-5% over a full market cycle and demonstrate a low correlation to public stocks, according to other documents. While the Absolute Return portfolio beat that target last year with a 10.7% gain, stock bets advanced 16.3%. The hedge fund portfolio has underperformed in prior years, according to pension documents.

Maryland has invested with hedge funds including Brevan Howard Asset Management, Kirkoswald Asset Management, ExodusPoint Capital Management, King Street Capital Management and Bridgewater Associates’ Pure Alpha fund, among others.

The hedge fund industry has been battered in recent weeks by a sharp selloff in tech stocks and global uncertainty, with some of the biggest names losing money in October.

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