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Mastercard to exit Pine Labs in $93 million block deal

Agnidev Bhattacharya
2 min read21 Sep 2026, 08:45 PM IST
The total volume offered represents approximately 4.3% of the company's total outstanding equity shareholding.
The total volume offered represents approximately 4.3% of the company's total outstanding equity shareholding.
Summary

Mastercard seeks to sell up to 49.7 million shares in Pine Labs through a block deal valued at up to 893 crore.

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MUMBAI : Payment card services major Mastercard Inc. seeks to sell up to 49.7 million shares in Indian fintech firm Pine Labs Ltd on Tuesday through a block deal valued at up to 893 crore ($93 million), according to a term sheet reviewed by Mint.

MUMBAI : Payment card services major Mastercard Inc. seeks to sell up to 49.7 million shares in Indian fintech firm Pine Labs Ltd on Tuesday through a block deal valued at up to 893 crore ($93 million), according to a term sheet reviewed by Mint.

Mastercard Asia/Pacific Pte Ltd is offering shares at a floor price of 179.50 per share, which represents a 7.3% discount to Pine Labs' closing price of 193.70 on the National Stock Exchange on 21 September.

Mastercard Asia/Pacific Pte Ltd is offering shares at a floor price of 179.50 per share, which represents a 7.3% discount to Pine Labs' closing price of 193.70 on the National Stock Exchange on 21 September.

The total volume offered represents approximately 4.3% of the company's total outstanding equity shareholding. The proposed transaction would therefore mark the New York-based entity's exit from the company.

Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt. is acting as the sole placement agent for the transaction.

Also Read | GAIL Gas begins process to appoint bankers for up to ₹3,100 crore IPO

Mastercard first invested in Pine Labs in 2020, putting around $100-150 million into the company and propelling it to unicorn status.

The global giant then offloaded part of its 5.22% holding through the Pine Labs initial public offering in November 2025 by participating in the offer for sale.

Mastercard's exit comes four months after its lock-in period ended in May 2026. The six-month lock-in period for pre-IPO investors who had invested in the company before its public listing in December 2025 ended on 13 May, making up to 924 million equity shares, or nearly 80% of the company's outstanding equity, eligible for trading after the expiry of the lock-in period, according to Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research.

Also Read | PhonePe may restart IPO process after new MDR rules bring clarity

Hot market

The Pine Labs stake sale is the latest in a flurry of block deals in new-age companies. On 2 September, Mayasoshi Son's SoftBank Group Corp. offered to sell a stake worth 1,435 crore in Meesho Ltd, which followed Y Combinator-linked entities selling 48.5 million shares of the same scrip worth 970 crore through block deals on 24 August and American major Fidelity Investments Co. offloading a 1.3% stake worth 988 crore in the stock on 11 June.

The Japanese investment major has also sold large blocks in Lenskart Solutions Ltd earlier this year. Its arm sold Lenskart shares worth 2,888 crore in August and 2,873 crore in June.

On 27 August, Ribbit Capital offered up to 1,914 crore worth of shares in Groww parent Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. Y Combinator-linked entities also offloaded Groww shares worth over 1,400 crore that month.

Other deals in August included a 600 crore block deal by Trudy Holdings, AVP I Fund and Accel in Amagi Media Labs Ltd, representing around 5% of the company's equity, and a nearly 200 crore sale by Qualcomm Ventures in Shadowfax Technologies Ltd.

Also Read | NSE IPO shrinks as Morgan Stanley, other investors cut stake sales

In the week ended 28 August, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma's Resilient Asset Management B.V. also sold a 3% block worth over $300 million in One 97 Communications Ltd, with the economic value of the transaction going to Antfin. Elevation Capital, too, offloaded a partial stake in Paytm on 4 August, cashing in more than $200 million.

Sovereign wealth funds have also been active sellers. Temasek sold a 2% stake in Lenskart for 1,940 crore in July after Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund sold a 2.3% stake for a similar amount following SoftBank's sale in June.

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Meet the Author

Agnidev Bhattacharya

Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersectiRead more

on of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.

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HomeMarketsMastercard to exit Pine Labs in $93 million block deal

Mastercard to exit Pine Labs in $93 million block deal

Agnidev Bhattacharya
2 min read21 Sep 2026, 08:45 PM IST
The total volume offered represents approximately 4.3% of the company's total outstanding equity shareholding.
The total volume offered represents approximately 4.3% of the company's total outstanding equity shareholding.
Summary

Mastercard seeks to sell up to 49.7 million shares in Pine Labs through a block deal valued at up to 893 crore.

Gift this article

MUMBAI : Payment card services major Mastercard Inc. seeks to sell up to 49.7 million shares in Indian fintech firm Pine Labs Ltd on Tuesday through a block deal valued at up to 893 crore ($93 million), according to a term sheet reviewed by Mint.

MUMBAI : Payment card services major Mastercard Inc. seeks to sell up to 49.7 million shares in Indian fintech firm Pine Labs Ltd on Tuesday through a block deal valued at up to 893 crore ($93 million), according to a term sheet reviewed by Mint.

Mastercard Asia/Pacific Pte Ltd is offering shares at a floor price of 179.50 per share, which represents a 7.3% discount to Pine Labs' closing price of 193.70 on the National Stock Exchange on 21 September.

Mastercard Asia/Pacific Pte Ltd is offering shares at a floor price of 179.50 per share, which represents a 7.3% discount to Pine Labs' closing price of 193.70 on the National Stock Exchange on 21 September.

The total volume offered represents approximately 4.3% of the company's total outstanding equity shareholding. The proposed transaction would therefore mark the New York-based entity's exit from the company.

Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt. is acting as the sole placement agent for the transaction.

Also Read | GAIL Gas begins process to appoint bankers for up to ₹3,100 crore IPO

Mastercard first invested in Pine Labs in 2020, putting around $100-150 million into the company and propelling it to unicorn status.

The global giant then offloaded part of its 5.22% holding through the Pine Labs initial public offering in November 2025 by participating in the offer for sale.

Mastercard's exit comes four months after its lock-in period ended in May 2026. The six-month lock-in period for pre-IPO investors who had invested in the company before its public listing in December 2025 ended on 13 May, making up to 924 million equity shares, or nearly 80% of the company's outstanding equity, eligible for trading after the expiry of the lock-in period, according to Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research.

Also Read | PhonePe may restart IPO process after new MDR rules bring clarity

Hot market

The Pine Labs stake sale is the latest in a flurry of block deals in new-age companies. On 2 September, Mayasoshi Son's SoftBank Group Corp. offered to sell a stake worth 1,435 crore in Meesho Ltd, which followed Y Combinator-linked entities selling 48.5 million shares of the same scrip worth 970 crore through block deals on 24 August and American major Fidelity Investments Co. offloading a 1.3% stake worth 988 crore in the stock on 11 June.

The Japanese investment major has also sold large blocks in Lenskart Solutions Ltd earlier this year. Its arm sold Lenskart shares worth 2,888 crore in August and 2,873 crore in June.

On 27 August, Ribbit Capital offered up to 1,914 crore worth of shares in Groww parent Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. Y Combinator-linked entities also offloaded Groww shares worth over 1,400 crore that month.

Other deals in August included a 600 crore block deal by Trudy Holdings, AVP I Fund and Accel in Amagi Media Labs Ltd, representing around 5% of the company's equity, and a nearly 200 crore sale by Qualcomm Ventures in Shadowfax Technologies Ltd.

Also Read | NSE IPO shrinks as Morgan Stanley, other investors cut stake sales

In the week ended 28 August, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma's Resilient Asset Management B.V. also sold a 3% block worth over $300 million in One 97 Communications Ltd, with the economic value of the transaction going to Antfin. Elevation Capital, too, offloaded a partial stake in Paytm on 4 August, cashing in more than $200 million.

Sovereign wealth funds have also been active sellers. Temasek sold a 2% stake in Lenskart for 1,940 crore in July after Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund sold a 2.3% stake for a similar amount following SoftBank's sale in June.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Agnidev Bhattacharya

Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersectiRead more

on of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMastercard to exit Pine Labs in $93 million block deal
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