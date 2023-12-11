Max Healthcare share price gains more than 1% as Lucknow acquisition improves growth and earnings prospects
Stock market Today- Max Healthcare announcement on Lucknow acquisition is looked positively as it fuel its earnings prospects . The acquisition remains attractive and there is further scope for growth and profitability improvement of acquired assets, said analysts
Max Healthcare Institute share price gained more than 1% in the opening trades on Monday. The stock remains in focus having announced share purchase agreement for acquisition of Sahara Hospital, in Lucknow.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started