Max Healthcare's valuation: Here's why it outperforms Apollo Hospitals
Summary
Max’s bed capacity was lower than that of Apollo, but its occupancy rate in the June quarter was higher.
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd has been in the buzz lately. On Friday, the National Stock Exchange said Max will be included in the Nifty 50 index from 30 September as a part of the semiannual review of index constituents.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story