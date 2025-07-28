Mazagon Dock Q1 Results: Net profit drops 35% YoY to ₹452 crore but improves sequentially; revenue soars 11.4%

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, a leading defence public-sector shipyard under the Ministry of Defence (MoD), announced its financial performance for the June-ended quarter (Q1 FY26) today, July 28, post market hours. The defence major reported a net profit of ₹452 crore, down 35% from ₹696 crore in the same period last year but higher than the preceding March quarter’s net profit of ₹325 crore.