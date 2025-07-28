Mazagon Dock Q1 Results: Net profit drops 35% YoY to ₹452 crore but improves sequentially; revenue soars 11.4%

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders reported Q1 FY26 net profit of 452 crore, down 35% from 696 crore last year but up from 325 crore in the previous quarter.

A Ksheerasagar
Published28 Jul 2025, 05:40 PM IST
Mazagon Dock Q1 Results: Net profit drops 35% YoY to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>452 crore but improves sequentially; revenue soars 11.4%
Mazagon Dock Q1 Results: Net profit drops 35% YoY to ₹452 crore but improves sequentially; revenue soars 11.4%(mazagondock.)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, a leading defence public-sector shipyard under the Ministry of Defence (MoD), announced its financial performance for the June-ended quarter (Q1 FY26) today, July 28, post market hours. The defence major reported a net profit of 452 crore, down 35% from 696 crore in the same period last year but higher than the preceding March quarter’s net profit of 325 crore.

(more to come)

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsMazagon Dock Q1 Results: Net profit drops 35% YoY to ₹452 crore but improves sequentially; revenue soars 11.4%
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.