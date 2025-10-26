Mcap of 7 of top 10 most valued firms surges by ₹1.55 lakh crore; Reliance Industries, TCS among biggest gainers

The combined market capitalisation of seven of India’s top 10 most-valued companies rose by ₹1,55,710.74 crore during the holiday-shortened week, supported by a positive trend in domestic equities. Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) led the gains.

During the same period, the BSE benchmark index advanced 259.69 points, or 0.30%, with the 30-share Sensex touching a 52-week high of 85,290.06 on Thursday.

Top gainers and losers Among the top 10 firms, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, TCS, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) registered gains in their market valuations, while HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Hindustan Unilever recorded declines.

Reliance Industries’ market value climbed by ₹46,687.03 crore to ₹19,64,170.74 crore, while TCS added ₹36,126.6 crore to reach ₹11,08,021.21 crore. Infosys’ valuation increased by ₹34,938.51 crore to ₹6,33,712.38 crore, and SBI’s rose by ₹13,892.07 crore to ₹8,34,817.05 crore.

Bajaj Finance’s mcap gained ₹11,947.17 crore to ₹6,77,846.36 crore, Bharti Airtel’s advanced ₹9,779.11 crore to ₹11,57,014.19 crore, and LIC’s improved by ₹2,340.25 crore to ₹5,62,513.67 crore.

On the other hand, ICICI Bank’s valuation fell by ₹43,744.59 crore to ₹9,82,746.76 crore, Hindustan Unilever’s dropped ₹20,523.68 crore to ₹5,91,486.10 crore, and HDFC Bank’s declined ₹11,983.68 crore to ₹15,28,227.10 crore.

Reliance Industries retained its position as the most valuable company in the country, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, and LIC.

(With inputs from PTI)