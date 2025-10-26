Mcap of 7 of top 10 most valued firms surges by ₹1.55 lakh crore; Reliance Industries, TCS among biggest gainers

Among the top 10 firms, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, TCS, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) registered gains in their market valuations.

Written By Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated26 Oct 2025, 12:38 PM IST
The combined market capitalisation of seven of India’s top 10 most-valued companies rose by 1,55,710.74 crore during the holiday-shortened week, supported by a positive trend in domestic equities. Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) led the gains.

During the same period, the BSE benchmark index advanced 259.69 points, or 0.30%, with the 30-share Sensex touching a 52-week high of 85,290.06 on Thursday.

Top gainers and losers

Among the top 10 firms, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, TCS, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) registered gains in their market valuations, while HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Hindustan Unilever recorded declines.

Reliance Industries’ market value climbed by 46,687.03 crore to 19,64,170.74 crore, while TCS added 36,126.6 crore to reach 11,08,021.21 crore. Infosys’ valuation increased by 34,938.51 crore to 6,33,712.38 crore, and SBI’s rose by 13,892.07 crore to 8,34,817.05 crore.

Bajaj Finance’s mcap gained 11,947.17 crore to 6,77,846.36 crore, Bharti Airtel’s advanced 9,779.11 crore to 11,57,014.19 crore, and LIC’s improved by 2,340.25 crore to 5,62,513.67 crore.

On the other hand, ICICI Bank’s valuation fell by 43,744.59 crore to 9,82,746.76 crore, Hindustan Unilever’s dropped 20,523.68 crore to 5,91,486.10 crore, and HDFC Bank’s declined 11,983.68 crore to 15,28,227.10 crore.

Reliance Industries retained its position as the most valuable company in the country, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, and LIC.

(With inputs from PTI)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

