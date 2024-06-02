Mcap of 8 of top 10 most valued firms' plunge by ₹2.08 lakh crore; Reliance, TCS most hit
Along with RIL, TCS and Infosys, other firms whose m-cap declined include ITC, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank.
Eight of the top-10 most valued firms' combined market valuation plunged by ₹2,08,207.93 crore last week, with bellwether Reliance Industries, TCS and Infosys taking the biggest hit, reported news agency PTI on 2 May.
