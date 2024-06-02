Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Mcap of 8 of top 10 most valued firms' plunge by 2.08 lakh crore; Reliance, TCS most hit

Mcap of 8 of top 10 most valued firms' plunge by ₹2.08 lakh crore; Reliance, TCS most hit

Written By Saurav Mukherjee

  • Along with RIL, TCS and Infosys, other firms whose m-cap declined include ITC, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank.

People watch a large screen displaying India's benchmark share index on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/File

Eight of the top-10 most valued firms' combined market valuation plunged by 2,08,207.93 crore last week, with bellwether Reliance Industries, TCS and Infosys taking the biggest hit, reported news agency PTI on 2 May.

Along with RIL, TCS and Infosys, other firms whose m-cap declined include ITC, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank.

ALSO READ: Day trading stocks to buy: BEL to REC— Anand Rathi expert recommends three shares to buy on June 3

On the contrary, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) emerged as gainers.

Snapping a five-day losing streak, the 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 1,449 points or 1.92 per cent. However, it surged by 75.71 points, or 0.10 per cent, to settle at 73,961.31 on Friday.

Reliance Industries' market capitalisation decreased substantially, plunging by 67,792.23 crore to 19,34,717.12 crore. Similarly, TCS's m-cap fell by 65,577.84 crore to 13,27,657.21 crore.

ALSO READ: India stocks, bonds set to gain as polls show landslide Modi win

The valuation of Infosys slumped by 24,338.1 crore to 5,83,860.28 crore, and that of ITC went lower by 12,422.29 crore to 5,32,036.41 crore.

LIC's m-cap declined by 10,815.74 crore to 6,40,532.52 crore, while HUL's valuation eroded by 9,680.31 crore to 5,47,149.32 crore.

Bharti Airtel's mcap fell by 9,503.31 crore to 7,78,335.40 crore, and that of ICICI Bank dipped by 8,078.11 crore to 7,87,229.71 crore.

HDFC Bank's m-cap surged 10,954.49 crore to 11,64,083.85 crore, and SBI added 1,338.7 crore, taking the market valuation to 7,40,832.04 crore.

ALSO READ: Gold and silver prices today on 02-06-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Meanwhile, RIL remained the most valued firm from the top-10 pack, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, SBI, LIC, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.

With agency inputs.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.