M-cap of 8 of top-10 top firms falls by ₹2.07 lakh crore: Check for winners and losers

The market cap of eight of India's top-10 companies eroded by 2.07 lakh crore last week as the BSE Sensex declined by 1.11%. TCS and Bharti Airtel suffered the most, while some firms still managed to register gains.

Written By Eshita Gain
Published13 Jul 2025, 03:37 PM IST
The combined market valuation of eight of India’s top-10 most valued companies eroded by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.07 lakh crore last week due to a bearish market trend.
The downturn was a result of a bearish trend in the equity market, with the BSE benchmark Sensex dropping 932.42 points or 1.11%.

The week’s biggest losers

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Bharti Airtel were the worst-hit among the top 10 firms, mirroring the market downturn.

TCS dropped nearly 3.50% on Friday after its June quarter earnings failed to enthuse investors. Here are the firms who were the most affected due to the trend:

  • TCS: Witnessed a steepest decline, with its valuation falling by 56,279.35, bringing its market cap to 11,81,450.30 crore.
  • Bharti Airtel: The telecom firm lost 54,483.62 crore from its market valuation and stood at 10,95,887.62 crore.
  • Reliance Industries: Its valuation dropped by 44,048.2 crore to 20,22,901.67 crore.

  • Infosys: Its market cap fell by 18,818.86 crore to 6,62,564.94 crore.
  • ICICI Bank: The bank’s valuation tanked by 14,556.84 crore to 10,14,913.73 crore.
  • Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC): Its valuation diminished by 11,954.25 crore to 5,83,322.91 crore.

  • HDFC Bank: The biggest Indian bank by market cap lost 4,370.71 crore and stood at 15,20,969.01 crore.
  • State Bank of India: Its market cap went lower by 2,989.75 crore to 7,21,555.53 crore.

Winners amidst the dip

Despite the market downturn, Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever managed to ditch the trend and register gains in their market valuation.

Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Friday gained nearly 5% after the company announced that Priya Nair will become its first woman Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD).

Here’s the market valuation of the firms:

  • Hindustan Unilever Ltd: Its market valuation jumped 42,363.13 crore to 5,92,120.49 crore.
  • Bajaj Finance: Its market cap climbed 5,033.57 crore to 5,80,010.68 crore.

Top-10 most valued companies in India by market cap

Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm of India, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

(With inputs from PTI)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

