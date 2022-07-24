Mcap of nine of top-10 firms jumps over 2.98 lakh cr; RIL, TCS lead winners

Mcap of nine of top-10 firms jumps over ₹2.98 lakh cr; RIL, TCS lead winners1 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2022, 10:53 AM IST
- Barring Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), the top 10 firms, including HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited and ICICI Bank, added a total of ₹2,98,523.01 crore to their market valuation
- While the the market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries jumped ₹68,564.65 crore to ₹16,93,245.73 crore, the valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shot up by ₹64,929.87 crore to ₹11,60,285.19 crore