Mcap of nine of top-10 firms jumps over 2.98 lakh cr; RIL, TCS lead winners

Nine of the 10 most valued firms added ₹2.98 lakh crore to their market valuation last week amid a bullish trend in equities, with Reliance Industries and TCS emerging as lead gainers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 2,311.45 points or 4.29 per cent.

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 2,311.45 points or 4.29 per cent.

Barring Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), the top 10 firms, including HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited and ICICI Bank, added a total of ₹2,98,523.01 crore to their market valuation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries jumped ₹68,564.65 crore to ₹16,93,245.73 crore at close on Friday.

The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shot up by ₹64,929.87 crore to ₹11,60,285.19 crore. ICICI Bank added ₹34,028.7 crore to its valuation at ₹5,56,526.81 crore.

The mcap of Infosys climbed ₹31,893.77 crore to ₹6,33,793.91 crore and that of State Bank of India by ₹30,968.4 crore to ₹4,58,457.30 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The valuation of Bajaj Finance rose by ₹20,636.69 crore to ₹3,78,774.69 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever by ₹16,811.32 crore to ₹6,20,362.58 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation increased by ₹16,110.37 crore to ₹7,73,770.09 crore and that of HDFC climbed ₹14,579.24 crore to ₹4,16,701.23 crore.

From the laggard, LIC's valuation declined by ₹12,396.99 crore to ₹4,35,760.72 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the ranking of top 10 firms, Reliance Industries emerged as the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, LIC, HDFC and Bajaj Finance.

