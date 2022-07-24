Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mcap of nine of top-10 firms jumps over 2.98 lakh cr; RIL, TCS lead winners

Reliance Industries Ltd
1 min read . 10:53 AM ISTPTI

  • Barring Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), the top 10 firms, including HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited and ICICI Bank, added a total of 2,98,523.01 crore to their market valuation
  • While the the market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries jumped 68,564.65 crore to 16,93,245.73 crore, the valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shot up by 64,929.87 crore to 11,60,285.19 crore

Nine of the 10 most valued firms added 2.98 lakh crore to their market valuation last week amid a bullish trend in equities, with Reliance Industries and TCS emerging as lead gainers.

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 2,311.45 points or 4.29 per cent.

Barring Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), the top 10 firms, including HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited and ICICI Bank, added a total of 2,98,523.01 crore to their market valuation.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries jumped 68,564.65 crore to 16,93,245.73 crore at close on Friday.

The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shot up by 64,929.87 crore to 11,60,285.19 crore. ICICI Bank added 34,028.7 crore to its valuation at 5,56,526.81 crore.

The mcap of Infosys climbed 31,893.77 crore to 6,33,793.91 crore and that of State Bank of India by 30,968.4 crore to 4,58,457.30 crore.

The valuation of Bajaj Finance rose by 20,636.69 crore to 3,78,774.69 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever by 16,811.32 crore to 6,20,362.58 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation increased by 16,110.37 crore to 7,73,770.09 crore and that of HDFC climbed 14,579.24 crore to 4,16,701.23 crore.

From the laggard, LIC's valuation declined by 12,396.99 crore to 4,35,760.72 crore.

In the ranking of top 10 firms, Reliance Industries emerged as the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, LIC, HDFC and Bajaj Finance.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

