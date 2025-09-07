M-cap of seven of India's most-valued firms gains ₹1 lakh crore; RIL, Bajaj Finance biggest gainers

The combined market valuation of seven of India’s top-10 most valued companies rose by ₹1.06 lakh crore last week.

The upturn was a result of a bullish trend in the equity market, with the BSE benchmark Sensex jumping 901.11 points, or 1.12%, and the Nifty climbing 314.15 points, or 1.28%, as reported by PTI.

The week’s biggest winners Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries gained the most among the top 10 firms, mirroring the bullish market sentiment. the companies that gained last week are:

Bajaj Finance: The firm's valuation surged ₹ 37,960.96 crore to ₹ 5,83,451.27 crore.

37,960.96 crore to 5,83,451.27 crore. Reliance Industries: The largest company by market cap added ₹ 23,343.51 crore to ₹ 18,59,767.71 crore.

23,343.51 crore to 18,59,767.71 crore. HDFC Bank: The market capitalisation of the bank jumped ₹ 17,580.42 crore to ₹ 14,78,444.32 crore.

17,580.42 crore to 14,78,444.32 crore. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC): The firm's m-cap climbed ₹ 15,559.49 crore to ₹ 5,54,607.42 crore.

State Bank of India: The public bank's value rallied by ₹ 4,246.09 crore to ₹ 7,44,864.69 crore

4,246.09 crore to 7,44,864.69 crore Bharti Airtel: The telecom company's value edged higher by ₹ 4,134.02 crore to ₹ 10,81,347.25 crore.

4,134.02 crore to 10,81,347.25 crore. ICICI Bank: The bank's m-cap went up by ₹ 3,426.46 crore to ₹ 10,01,717.42 crore. Losers of the week Even though some companies gained, others also saw losses. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and Hindustan Unilever (HUL) faced losses during the week.

Here’s the market valuation of the firms:

TCS: The tech giant's m-cap eroded by ₹ 13,007.02 crore to ₹ 11,02,955.89 crore.

13,007.02 crore to 11,02,955.89 crore. Infosys: The company's m-cap tanked by ₹ 10,427.47 crore to ₹ 6,00,036.47 crore

10,427.47 crore to 6,00,036.47 crore Hindustan Unilever: The firm's valuation declined by ₹ 6,296.91 crore to ₹ 6,18,694.37 crore. Top-10 most valued companies in India by market cap Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm of India, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Infosys, Bajaj Finance and LIC.

(With inputs from PTI)