M-cap of seven of India's most-valued firms gains ₹1 lakh crore; RIL, Bajaj Finance biggest gainers

The combined market valuation of seven of India’s top-10 most valued companies rose by ₹1.06 lakh crore last week.
The upturn was a result of a bullish trend in the equity market, with the BSE benchmark Sensex jumping 901.11 points, or 1.12%, and the Nifty climbing 314.15 points, or 1.28%, as reported by PTI.
Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries gained the most among the top 10 firms, mirroring the bullish market sentiment. the companies that gained last week are:
Even though some companies gained, others also saw losses. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and Hindustan Unilever (HUL) faced losses during the week.
Here’s the market valuation of the firms:
Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm of India, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Infosys, Bajaj Finance and LIC.
(With inputs from PTI)
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.