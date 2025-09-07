Subscribe

M-cap of seven of India's most-valued firms gains ₹1 lakh crore; RIL, Bajaj Finance biggest gainers

The market valuation of seven of India's top-10 firms gained 1.06 lakh crore last week. Check for winners and losers.

Written By Eshita Gain
Published7 Sep 2025, 01:40 PM IST
M-cap of seven of India's most-valued firms gains <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh crore last week.
M-cap of seven of India's most-valued firms gains ₹1 lakh crore last week.(Pixabay)

The combined market valuation of seven of India’s top-10 most valued companies rose by 1.06 lakh crore last week.

The upturn was a result of a bullish trend in the equity market, with the BSE benchmark Sensex jumping 901.11 points, or 1.12%, and the Nifty climbing 314.15 points, or 1.28%, as reported by PTI.

The week’s biggest winners

Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries gained the most among the top 10 firms, mirroring the bullish market sentiment. the companies that gained last week are:

  • Bajaj Finance: The firm's valuation surged 37,960.96 crore to 5,83,451.27 crore.
  • Reliance Industries: The largest company by market cap added 23,343.51 crore to 18,59,767.71 crore.
  • HDFC Bank: The market capitalisation of the bank jumped 17,580.42 crore to 14,78,444.32 crore.
  • Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC): The firm's m-cap climbed 15,559.49 crore to 5,54,607.42 crore.

  • State Bank of India: The public bank's value rallied by 4,246.09 crore to 7,44,864.69 crore
  • Bharti Airtel: The telecom company's value edged higher by 4,134.02 crore to 10,81,347.25 crore.
  • ICICI Bank: The bank's m-cap went up by 3,426.46 crore to 10,01,717.42 crore.

Losers of the week

Even though some companies gained, others also saw losses. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and Hindustan Unilever (HUL) faced losses during the week.

Here’s the market valuation of the firms:

  • TCS: The tech giant's m-cap eroded by 13,007.02 crore to 11,02,955.89 crore.
  • Infosys: The company's m-cap tanked by 10,427.47 crore to 6,00,036.47 crore
  • Hindustan Unilever: The firm's valuation declined by 6,296.91 crore to 6,18,694.37 crore.

Top-10 most valued companies in India by market cap

Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm of India, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Infosys, Bajaj Finance and LIC.

(With inputs from PTI)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
