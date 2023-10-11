MCX share price hits 52-week high as bourse to launch new commodity derivatives platform from October 16
Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the largest commodity bourse in the country, said it will go live with its new commodity derivatives platform (CDP) on October 16, 2023.
MCX share price hit a 52-week high Wednesday after the company announced the date to go live with its commodity derivatives platform. MCX shares gained as much as 2.86% to a 52-week high of ₹2,158.90 apiece on the BSE.
