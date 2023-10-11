comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Oct 11 2023 10:42:47
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.45 0.16%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 636.3 0.9%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 238.7 1.19%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 422.8 3.73%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 197.8 -0.08%
Business News/ Markets / MCX share price hits 52-week high as bourse to launch new commodity derivatives platform from October 16
Back Back

MCX share price hits 52-week high as bourse to launch new commodity derivatives platform from October 16

 Livemint

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the largest commodity bourse in the country, said it will go live with its new commodity derivatives platform (CDP) on October 16, 2023.

MCX had received approval from capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch its CDP on October 8.Premium
MCX had received approval from capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch its CDP on October 8.

MCX share price hit a 52-week high Wednesday after the company announced the date to go live with its commodity derivatives platform. MCX shares gained as much as 2.86% to a 52-week high of 2,158.90 apiece on the BSE.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the largest commodity bourse in the country, said it will go live with its new commodity derivatives platform (CDP) on October 16, 2023.

Read here: MCX to go live on new commodity derivates platform on October 16; mock session on October 15

The bourse had received approval from capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch its CDP on October 8.

MCX also plans to conduct mock trading on October 15, 2023, to allow members to participate, validate setup and connection during the mock trading session.

The new commodity derivatives platform for MCX is serviced by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels :rocket: Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)

The board of MCX in February 2021 had decided to award the contract for implementation of Commodity Derivatives Platform to TCS, thereby migrating to TCS’ software to run its technology platform.

In June 2023, MCX had announced an extension of the support services being rendered by its existing software vendor, 63 Moons Technologies till December 2023. This renewal has come at a quarterly price of 125 crore, which means 250 crore for the July-December 2023 period.

At 9:40 am, MCX share price was trading 1.84% higher at 2,137.40 apiece on the BSE.

Catch Live Market Updates here

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 11 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App