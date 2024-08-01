Markets
MCX to launch 10-gm gold futures contract soon, after testing tech platform
Summary
- Gold traders and individual investors consider the 10-gm price to be the standard for the yellow metal and expect it to be more popular than the existing Guinea futures contract (8 gm) and the Petal contract (1 gm).
Mumbai: The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) plans to launch a 10-gram gold futures contract – considered the benchmark for investors and traders – after testing its new integrated commodity market platform.
