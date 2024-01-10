Medi Assist Healthcare Services IPO: Price band fixed at ₹397-418 per share; check GMP, issue details, more
Medi Assist Healthcare Services IPO price band has been set at ₹397 to ₹418 per equity share, with the subscription period opening from January 15 to January 17.
Medi Assist IPO price band: The Medi Assist Healthcare Services IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹397 to ₹418 per equity share of the face value of ₹5. The Medi Assist IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Monday, January 15, and will close on Wednesday, January 17. The allocation to anchor investors for the Medi Assist Healthcare IPO is scheduled to take place on Friday, January 12.
