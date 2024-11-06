Medicamen Organics, Ceigall India & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Medicamen Organics, Ceigall India, BEW Engineering, IRB Invit Fund Unt, MT Educare

Published6 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of Medicamen Organics, Ceigall India, BEW Engineering, IRB Invit Fund Unt, MT Educare hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 86.15(0.36%) points and Sensex was up by 475.78(0.6%) points at 05 Nov 2024 10:59:58 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 19.5(0.04%) points at 05 Nov 2024 10:44:59 IST.
Other stocks such as Cartrade Tech, Tilaknagar Industries, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Krishna Instit Of Medical Scienc, National Aluminium Company hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Bank Of Baroda, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank Of India, Bandhan Bank were the top gainers while Indusind Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Bank Of Baroda, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank Of India, Bandhan Bank were the top gainers while Indusind Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.

First Published:6 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsMedicamen Organics, Ceigall India & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

