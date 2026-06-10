Meesho share price jumps 5% after Jefferies initiates coverage with buy rating; target price at ₹225 a share

Meesho share price rose nearly 5% on Wednesday, 10 June, after global brokerage Jefferies initiated coverage on the stock with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of ₹225, implying an upside potential of about 34% from current levels.
Jefferies said Meesho is building a large-scale value-commerce platform focused on affordability, product discovery, and logistics efficiency, catering primarily to price-sensitive consumers in non-metro markets. The brokerage believes the company's loyal customer base and extensive MSME seller network are creating a strong growth flywheel that can drive sustained expansion.
The brokerage expects Meesho to deliver a net merchandise value (NMV) CAGR of around 25% between FY26 and FY30, supported by rising order volumes, improved logistics efficiency, and a growing seller ecosystem. It also forecasts adjusted EBITDA margins of around 3% by FY30, with potential for further expansion over the longer term.
According to Jefferies, Meesho's commission-free model has helped attract a large number of sellers while maintaining competitive pricing for customers. The company's asset-light logistics network, which combines its in-house logistics platform with third-party partners, is expected to support cost-efficient growth.
The brokerage highlighted technology as a key differentiator, noting that artificial intelligence-driven tools are enhancing customer engagement, improving product discovery, and boosting logistics efficiency.
Jefferies also identifies significant opportunities for monetisation through advertising, seller services, content commerce, and premium offerings, all while upholding Meesho's value-centric approach. The brokerage projects that the company will achieve free cash flow positivity by FY28, bolstered by its asset-light business model, negative working capital cycle, and a net cash-rich balance sheet.
Nonetheless, Jefferies warned of risks, including a heavy reliance on cash-on-delivery, potential logistics disruptions, regulatory changes, and broader macroeconomic factors.
Meesho share price today opened at ₹172.35 per share on the BSE. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹174.65 per share and a low of ₹165.05 per share.
Meesho shares have declined 4.85% over the past week, extending losses to 11.15% over two weeks and 16.72% over the last month, reflecting profit-booking and broader market weakness. However, the medium-term trend remains positive, with the stock still delivering an 18.70% gain over the past three months, adding ₹26.25 during the period.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players. <br><br> At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors. <br><br> Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation. <br><br> Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.
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