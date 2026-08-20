Meesho shares hit 3-month high as bull run extends to fourth day, up 85% from IPO price

Meesho shares extended their winning run for a fourth straight session on Thursday, August 20, surging another 5.4% to hit a three-month high of ₹207 apiece. The stock has been witnessing a notable rise in trading volumes in recent weeks, taking its gains in August so far to 14.3%.

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The Street’s initial reaction to the company’s June-quarter earnings was negative. However, the stock later regained momentum as analysts remained bullish on Meesho’s growth outlook, citing its asset-light business model and improving unit economics.

The company’s net loss narrowed to ₹132.8 crore in the quarter ended June 2026, aided by higher sales and lower order cancellations, compared with a loss of ₹289.35 crore in the same period a year ago.

Meesho’s consolidated revenue from operations grew 48% to ₹3,712.81 crore in the June 2026 quarter from ₹2,503.86 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. The company’s gross merchandise value (GMV) rose about 26% to ₹19,054 crore from ₹15,134 crore in the year-ago period.

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Net merchandise value (NMV), which represents the value of orders delivered, increased 34% year-on-year to ₹11,614 crore during the reported quarter.

The company’s operational metrics also remained strong. Annual transacting users rose 29% year-on-year to 274 million, while purchase frequency improved to 10.3 transactions per user annually.

The platform processed 725 million orders during the quarter, up 29% from a year earlier, with prepaid orders accounting for around 37% of shipped orders, helping reduce cancellations and return-to-origin rates.

Looking ahead, the company expects the second quarter of the current fiscal to witness higher user growth and spending, along with slower NMV growth, driven by a deliberate strategic approach and a shift in festive seasonality this year.

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal recently initiated coverage on the stock with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of ₹240 apiece. Under its bull-case scenario, the brokerage has set a target price of ₹335, while under its bear-case scenario, it expects the stock to fall to ₹140.

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Motilal Oswal expects Meesho to deliver a 25% CAGR in marketplace NMV over FY26–31, driven by customer acquisition and rising platform adoption.

Meanwhile, Choice Broking upgraded Meesho to a ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of ₹220, implying more than 16% upside from the previous close.

Deliver strong returns since listing The August recovery rally followed a period of sharp volatility after a large portion of Meesho’s pre-IPO shareholding came out of the lock-in period in June, increasing the supply of shares available for trading on the exchanges.

The shares made a blockbuster debut in December, listing at ₹162 apiece, a 46% premium over the issue price.

Following the strong start, the stock maintained its momentum in subsequent sessions, rising to ₹254 apiece and emerging as one of the strongest post-listing performers among mainboard IPOs in 2025. At current levels, the stock is trading 87.6% higher than its IPO price.

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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.