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Meesho shares hit 3-month high as bull run extends to fourth day, up 85% from IPO price

Meesho shares rose 5.4% on August 20, reaching 207, a three-month high. Despite initial negative earnings reactions, analysts remain optimistic about growth thanks to strong revenue growth and narrowing losses. The stock is trading 87.6% above its IPO price.

A Ksheerasagar
Published20 Aug 2026, 02:49 PM IST
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Meesho shares declined for the second day in a row on Monday.
Meesho shares declined for the second day in a row on Monday.(Bloomberg)
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Meesho shares extended their winning run for a fourth straight session on Thursday, August 20, surging another 5.4% to hit a three-month high of 207 apiece. The stock has been witnessing a notable rise in trading volumes in recent weeks, taking its gains in August so far to 14.3%.

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The Street’s initial reaction to the company’s June-quarter earnings was negative. However, the stock later regained momentum as analysts remained bullish on Meesho’s growth outlook, citing its asset-light business model and improving unit economics.

The company’s net loss narrowed to 132.8 crore in the quarter ended June 2026, aided by higher sales and lower order cancellations, compared with a loss of 289.35 crore in the same period a year ago.

Meesho’s consolidated revenue from operations grew 48% to 3,712.81 crore in the June 2026 quarter from 2,503.86 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. The company’s gross merchandise value (GMV) rose about 26% to 19,054 crore from 15,134 crore in the year-ago period.

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Net merchandise value (NMV), which represents the value of orders delivered, increased 34% year-on-year to 11,614 crore during the reported quarter.

The company’s operational metrics also remained strong. Annual transacting users rose 29% year-on-year to 274 million, while purchase frequency improved to 10.3 transactions per user annually.

The platform processed 725 million orders during the quarter, up 29% from a year earlier, with prepaid orders accounting for around 37% of shipped orders, helping reduce cancellations and return-to-origin rates.

Looking ahead, the company expects the second quarter of the current fiscal to witness higher user growth and spending, along with slower NMV growth, driven by a deliberate strategic approach and a shift in festive seasonality this year.

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal recently initiated coverage on the stock with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of 240 apiece. Under its bull-case scenario, the brokerage has set a target price of 335, while under its bear-case scenario, it expects the stock to fall to 140.

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Motilal Oswal expects Meesho to deliver a 25% CAGR in marketplace NMV over FY26–31, driven by customer acquisition and rising platform adoption.

Meanwhile, Choice Broking upgraded Meesho to a ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of 220, implying more than 16% upside from the previous close.

Also Read | Elevation plans twin stake sales in Paytm, Meesho after June-quarter earnings
Also Read | Meesho beats Q1 revenue estimates as marketplace growth narrows loss

Deliver strong returns since listing

The August recovery rally followed a period of sharp volatility after a large portion of Meesho’s pre-IPO shareholding came out of the lock-in period in June, increasing the supply of shares available for trading on the exchanges.

The shares made a blockbuster debut in December, listing at 162 apiece, a 46% premium over the issue price.

Following the strong start, the stock maintained its momentum in subsequent sessions, rising to 254 apiece and emerging as one of the strongest post-listing performers among mainboard IPOs in 2025. At current levels, the stock is trading 87.6% higher than its IPO price.

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Also Read | Meesho makes a ₹202-crore bet on India’s kirana ecosystem
Also Read | Meesho share price jumps 5% after Jefferies initiates coverage with buy rating

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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