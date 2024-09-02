Melstar Information Technolog, Compuage Infocom & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of Melstar Information Technolog, Compuage Infocom, B&B Triplewall Containers, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 71.15(0.28%) points and Sensex was up by 270.63(0.33%) points at 02 Sep 2024 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -1.15(0.0%) points at 02 Sep 2024 10:44:56 IST. Other stocks such as ITC, Bajaj Auto, Infosys, Cipla, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index IDFC First Bank, Bandhan Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Indusind Bank were the top gainers while Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank, Bank Of Baroda, HDFC Bank, Au Small Finance Bank were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index IDFC First Bank, Bandhan Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Indusind Bank were the top gainers while Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank, Bank Of Baroda, HDFC Bank, Au Small Finance Bank were the top losers.