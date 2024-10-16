Mep Infrastructure Developers, Axita Cotton & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Mep Infrastructure Developers, Axita Cotton, Fusion Finance, CSB Bank, Spandana Sphoorty Financial

Published16 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of Mep Infrastructure Developers, Axita Cotton, Fusion Finance, CSB Bank, Spandana Sphoorty Financial hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -34.2(-0.14%) points and Sensex was down by -72.5(-0.09%) points at 16 Oct 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 10.9(0.02%) points at 16 Oct 2024 10:44:56 IST.
Other stocks such as HDFC Asset Management Company, Siemens, HCL Technologies, Page Industries, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index HDFC Bank, State Bank Of India, Axis Bank, were the top gainers while Federal Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Indusind Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index HDFC Bank, State Bank Of India, Axis Bank, were the top gainers while Federal Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Indusind Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

First Published:16 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
